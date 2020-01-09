Serious Crash on State Highway 3, Waitomo - NZ Police

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 3 near Waitomo.
Emergency services were alerted to the two car crash between Lees Block Road and Oparure Road at around 6:10pm.
Three people are reportedly injured.
One critically, one seriously and one with moderate injuries.
A helicopter has been dispatched.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.
