Serious Crash on State Highway 3, Waitomo - NZ Police

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 18:35

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 3 near Waitomo.

Emergency services were alerted to the two car crash between Lees Block Road and Oparure Road at around 6:10pm.

Three people are reportedly injured.

One critically, one seriously and one with moderate injuries.

A helicopter has been dispatched.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.