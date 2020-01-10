Gastro Heritage public talk soon approaching

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 10:19

New Zealand’s leading authority on culinary anthropology - who has also been described as a guide, guardian and safe-keeper of New Zealand’s gastronomic past - will give a public talk as part of the Gastronomy and Garden’s Food Symposium being held at Hamilton on February 1 and 2.

Emeritus Professor Helen Leach of the University of Otago will present a talk entitled Re-creating (or Re-catering?) Katherine Mansfield’s ‘The Garden Party’ - a look at the food that is featured in one of Mansfield’s best known short stories through the eyes of culinary anthropology.

The talk is sponsored by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Waikato Museum, and the Gastronomy and Garden’s Food Symposium.

Dr Leach is the author of 22 books, and has also served as a Chair of Anthropology at Otago University. She recently completed a 10-year project looking into the material culture of cooking among New Zealanders across the past two centuries, and during the course of the project collected and catalogued more than 2000 cookbooks.

Throughout her career, Dr Leach has studied food, eating, cooking, and associated equipment and paraphernalia in New Zealand. Her interests range from prehistoric horticulture and the evolution of human diet to the history of cooking, the origins of recipes as well as the development of kitchens and utensils in the twentieth century.

Dr Leach was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand in 2004, and appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Her book The Pavlova Story: A Slice of New Zealand’s Culinary History was published in 2008, and instantly made headlines by providing evidence that showed the Pavlola - named after ballerina Anna Pavlova - originated in New Zealand through its earlier incarnation as the ‘Meringue Cake’.

Other acclaimed books by Dr Leach include 1000 years of gardening in New Zealand, and Kitchens: The New Zealand Kitchen in the 20th Century.

"It’s very fitting that our foremost culinary anthropologist will turn her attention to discussing details around food featured in a well-known short story written by one of our foremost authors," says Heritage New Zealand Regional Archaeologist Dr Rachel Darmody.

"Helen’s insights and observations are sure to be an absolute treat."

For more information about Dr Leach’s public talk, and the Gastronomy and Garden’s Food Symposium: www.aristologist.com