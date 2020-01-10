Police seek missing Manawatu man

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 13:55

Manawatu Police are looking for John Lochhead, who was last seen in Feilding on 4 January 2020.

John, 51, is 175cm tall and has tattoos on his forearms.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, shorts and white jandals.

He may be in the Feilding or Palmerston North areas.

Police have concerns for John's welfare and ask that anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200105/5781