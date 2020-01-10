Selwyn launches bushfire wildlife sewing appeal

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 14:43

Selwyn residents are being invited to help rescue efforts for wildlife devastated by the Australian bushfires.

A campaign launched this week by Selwyn Libraries aims to send supplies of pouches, wraps and nests which are desperately needed by agencies working with injured animals in fire-ravaged areas.

Libraries at Lincoln, Rolleston, Leeston and Darfield are opening their doors for sewing enthusiasts and knitters to come in and help make the pouches, wraps and nests. Patterns, materials and sewing machines will be available to use.

Nicki Moen, Arts, Culture and Lifelong Learning Manager, says staff became aware of the Animal Rescue Craft Guild’s plight and decided they could help.

"One of the things we can do is give practical assistance, by knitting and sewing pouches and wraps that will directly help rehabilitate animals injured in the wildfires." Nicki says.

"People have been really touched by the plight of these animals, and the organisations that are struggling to keep up with the scale of the devastation.

"This appeal is an opportunity to bring the community together, repurpose old sheets and linen and give people a purpose who might otherwise feel helpless in Australia’s time of need. We’re grateful for the community’s support to help out in this way."

As well as coming in to libraries to make items, residents can also make items at home -- pattern and sewing requirements can be found online, or check the Selwyn Libraries Facebook page.

Demand is highest for kangaroo joey pouches, wraps for bats and crocheted nests for displaced birds.

Libraries are also keen to accept donations of soft natural fibres, such as flannelette cotton for linings.

Volunteers can call in to help or drop off donations to any Selwyn Library during normal opening hours. Completed items will be boxed up and posted to agencies in Australia. The project will continue as long as the demand for items remains.