Search underway near Wairarapa - Sergeant Anthony Matheson

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 18:55

A search and rescue operation is underway after two people snorkelling for paua failed to return to shore near Mataikona in the Wairarapa today.

Police were alerted to the incident at 11.34am.

The initial search included two helicopters (Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Amalgamated Helicopters), the Lady Elizabeth IV launch, three commercial fishing boats, the Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club, and a large number of private fishing vessels that had been part of a fishing competition.

We currently have the Lady Elizabeth and one helicopter still searching.

They will stay out there until it gets dark and we will recommence in the morning if we are not successful today.