Search for snorkellers to continue near Wairarapa

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 06:55

The search for two snorkellers off the Wairarapa coast is continuing this morning.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter will resume a shoreline search followed by a search of the neighbouring ocean for the father and son at around 7am.

The Police National Dive Squad will also be out this morning.

A further low-tide search by Amalgamated Helicopters is expected to take place at around 1pm.

We have grave concerns for the pair's safety and we are working as hard as we can to find them.