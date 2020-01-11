Serious crash in Queenstown

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 08:35

Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Frankton and Middleton Roads in Queenstown.

The three-car crash was reported about 7:25am.

One person has sustained critical injuries and a second has minor injuries.

Frankton Road is currently closed and expected to remain closed for some time.

Traffic management will be put in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and Police will investigate the circumstances of the crash.