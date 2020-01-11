Kopu-Hikuai road closed following crash

|
The Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A) is closed after a serious crash about 15km from Kopu.
It happened about 3:45pm and involved a car and a motorcycle.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Motorists are asked to delay travel or use alternate routes.
Further information will be released when available.
