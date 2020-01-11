Kopu-Hikuai road closed following crash

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 16:30

The Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A) is closed after a serious crash about 15km from Kopu.

It happened about 3:45pm and involved a car and a motorcycle.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or use alternate routes.

Further information will be released when available.