Search for snorkellers near Wairarapa continues

The search for two snorkellers missing off the Wairarapa coast has continued today.
Further aerial and shoreline searches have taken place during the day, and the Police National Dive Squad has also been providing assistance with the search.
The Dive Squad will continue to search this evening as visibility allows.
