Search for missing kayaker to resume tomorrow

Searches to find a kayaker who did not return from a trip on Lake Ellesmere this morning have concluded for the day.

The man was reported overdue around midday today, having been expected to return a couple of hours earlier.

Police helped co-ordinate a search for the man, which was assisted by Garden City Helicopters from the air, and vessels from the Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ on the water with IRBs and jet skis.

The man’s kayak was located around 2:30pm but he was not found.

Police are speaking with his family members who were at the lake.

The search will resume in the morning.