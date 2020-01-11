Search for missing kayaker to resume tomorrow

|
Searches to find a kayaker who did not return from a trip on Lake Ellesmere this morning have concluded for the day.
The man was reported overdue around midday today, having been expected to return a couple of hours earlier.
Police helped co-ordinate a search for the man, which was assisted by Garden City Helicopters from the air, and vessels from the Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ on the water with IRBs and jet skis.
The man’s kayak was located around 2:30pm but he was not found.
Police are speaking with his family members who were at the lake.
The search will resume in the morning.
