Two Lotto players win $500,000

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 20:42

It will be a night to remember for two players from Auckland and Palmerston North after taking home $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Tom's Lucky Lotto Shop Takapuna in Auckland and Plaza Lotto in Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Last year, 702 lives were saved thanks to over 4,900 amazing volunteer Surf Lifeguards around the country. Every time you play a Lotto NZ game you’re a Kiwi helping save the lives of other Kiwis by supporting amazing organisations like Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.