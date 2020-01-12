Search continues for kayaker missing on Lake Ellesmere

|
The search continues today for a man who failed to return from a kayaking trip on Lake Ellesmere.
The man was reported overdue about midday yesterday and emergency services launched a search effort.
Searchers stood down for the night about 9pm, and resumed at 9am today.
Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ continue to assist Police in the search.
Later today, Police will review activity completed so far and decide on next steps.
