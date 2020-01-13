Fatal house fire in Christchurch

|
One person has died following a boarding house fire on Shaw Avenue in Christchurch.
The fire was reported about 5:45am.
Cordons are currently in place around the scene.
A scene examination will be conducted and Police and Fire and Emergency will investigate the circumstances.
