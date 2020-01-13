Application deadline soon for $3000 Northland Regional Council scholarships

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 10:10

Potential recipients of four new $3000 scholarships being offered by the Northland Regional Council have a month left to get their applications in.

The council’s inaugural ‘TÅ« i te ora Scholarship’ is being offered to support students studying or training that aligns with council’s areas of focus and mission of ‘working together to create a healthy environment, strong economy and resilient communities’.

They also aim to build MÄori capacity within Te Taitokerau and provide opportunities for further education, with two earmarked for MÄori who whakapapa (share a genealogical connection) to Te Taitokerau.

The awards can also help provide financial support to students experiencing financial hardship and difficulties.

Worth $3000 each, previous councillors made the decision to provide scholarships during a review of the NRC’s Long Term Plan.

Full eligibility criteria and application forms are available from www.nrc.govt.nz/scholarship but all applications/supporting documentation need to be submitted by Friday 14 February 2020.