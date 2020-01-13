Application deadline soon for $3000 Northland Regional Council scholarships

|
[ login or create an account ]
Potential recipients of four new $3000 scholarships being offered by the Northland Regional Council have a month left to get their applications in.
The council’s inaugural ‘TÅ« i te ora Scholarship’ is being offered to support students studying or training that aligns with council’s areas of focus and mission of ‘working together to create a healthy environment, strong economy and resilient communities’.
They also aim to build MÄori capacity within Te Taitokerau and provide opportunities for further education, with two earmarked for MÄori who whakapapa (share a genealogical connection) to Te Taitokerau.
The awards can also help provide financial support to students experiencing financial hardship and difficulties.
Worth $3000 each, previous councillors made the decision to provide scholarships during a review of the NRC’s Long Term Plan.
Full eligibility criteria and application forms are available from www.nrc.govt.nz/scholarship but all applications/supporting documentation need to be submitted by Friday 14 February 2020.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice