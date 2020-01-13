Person of interest sought after Bay Dreams concert Nelson - NZ Police

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 13:00

On Saturday 4 January 2020, between 10pm and 11pm, at the Bay Dreams Concert, Trafalgar Park in Nelson, a woman was indecently assaulted.

The incident took place in front of the main stage among other concert goers in the middle of a large crowd watching the final band for the night.

Police seek to identify a man who may be able to help with enquiries, who is described as aged in his mid-20s, 6ft to 6’3 (or 190cm) tall of lean build with a sun-tanned complexion.

The man was wearing a distinctive high visibility orange mesh vest and he may have been with a group of similar aged males.

If anyone knows this man they are asked to share any information with Detective Neil Kitchen, Nelson CIB on (03) 546 3851.