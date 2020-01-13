Crash on Victoria St/Albert St in Auckland CBD - NZ Police

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 13:30

Police are responding to a collision between a bus and pedestrians in Auckland's CBD.

The incident at the intersection of Victoria Street and Albert Street was reported at 1.05pm.

At this stage, three people have sustained minor injuries.

Cordons are in place at the intersection where the incident has occurred.

These are expected to be in place for a period while the scene is cleared.