Police attend a serious crash in Carterton - Police NZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died and another is in a serious condition following a vehicle collision in Carterton.
Police received a report at 11:37 am of a two vehicle collision on the intersection of Watersons Line and Dalefield Road.
Diversions are in place on Dalefield Road, Lincoln Road, Thomas Road and Brooklyn Road.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice