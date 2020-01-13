Lets Make a Plan for Family, Friends and Fauna - Tararua District Council

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 15:10

If an emergency happened today, do you have a plan in place to save yourself, your family and your animals?

You need to prepare to ensure the welfare of your animals during a disaster, such as an earthquake or flood.

Your animals are your responsibility and you need to include them in your emergency planning and preparation. Failing to plan for them in case a disaster happens (such as an earthquake or flood) puts lives at risk.

You must take your pets with you should you have to leave home in an emergency because if it’s unsafe for you to remain in your home, it’s unsafe for your animals as well.

A get-away kit, or a grab-and-run-kit, will allow you to look after your animals immediately following a disaster.

Prepare an emergency plan which covers the major disasters which could affect your family and animals. Discuss your plan, record it and practice it with your family or household. Keep your plan somewhere prominent, like on the fridge or by the front door.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) has checklists on line for different types of animals. Download copies of these checklists and include them as part of your emergency kit.

You can also find information to help you plan for an emergency on the Get Ready Get Thru website.

It’s good to have a suitable first aid kit handy in case animals are injured during an emergency. Your household first aid kit may contain supplies which can be used for animals. You can find helpful information at the links below.

www.mpi.govt.nz/protection-and-response/animal-welfare/animals-in-emergencies/

www.spca.nz/advice-and-welfare/article/animals-in-emergencies