NCEA results available tomorrow

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 15:31

Around 140,000 students will be able to access their 2019 NCEA results through the Learner Login tomorrow.

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) dedicates significant IT resources to ensure results are accessible, and tests extensively in the lead up to results release. We actively manage all our systems to ensure maximum performance.

NZQA has also extended its call centre opening hours until 8pm for tomorrow, with extra staff ready to answer specific queries students may have about their NCEA results.

The NZQA call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz

On the day results were released in 2018, the NZQA website received 833,600 page views.