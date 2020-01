Plans for Mangungu Tiriti Commemorations underway

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 17:12

Commemorations marking the largest signing of the Treaty of Waitangi are taking shape - and everybody is invited.

Wednesday February 12 will mark the 180th anniversary of Governor William Hobson meeting with rangatira from the Hokianga regarding the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Hokianga signing, which was attended by over 3000 people, followed less than a week after the first Treaty signing at Waitangi. After the Treaty had been debated, over 70 local rangatira signed the document - more than twice the number of rangatira who signed at Waitangi.

"The signing of the Treaty is commemorated every February 12 by the Hokianga community and 2020 will be no exception," says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Maori Heritage Director, Mita Harris.

"The home people at Horeke will take the lead with the Māngungu commemorations once again, and Heritage New Zealand will provide support - including opening the Māngungu Mission House for visitors."

Dating back to the Wesleyan Mission that was established at Horeke in the 1830s, the Mission House was barely a year old when the historic signing took place. On February 12 it will become part of the festivities that will take place at the wider Mission site.

"Our day will begin with a pōwhiri taking place at about 9am. This will be followed by karakia and mihi, the sharing of kōrero around the signing of the Treaty and its relevance today, as well as kai and performances by local school children," says Mita.

Another taonga - the original table on which Te Tiriti was signed - will also feature on February 12, along with a display of photos of past Hokianga Tiriti commemorations over the years, and an invitation to people to share their own whakapapa links to the Horeke signatories of Te Tiriti.

"We want to encourage people to share their own stories and their personal connections to this place," says Mita.

"This is a very important day in the calendar of the Hokianga, and everyone is welcome to come and mark this important anniversary with us. We’re encouraging people to keep February 12 free on their calendars."

Watch out for more updates on the Māngungu commemorations in January.