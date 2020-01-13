Fire in Milton - can you help?

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 19:40

Police are appealing for the public’s help following a suspicious fire at the south end of Union Street in Milton over the weekend.

The fire, which damaged several vehicles, was started in a yard in the early hours of Saturday 11 January.

Initial enquiries indicate a number of vehicles drove past the scene.

Police are asking motorists to come forward if they saw anything suspicious or recorded any dashcam footage of the area between 5am and 5.30am on Saturday.

Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is urged to call 105 quoting file number 200111/9569.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.