Missing kayaker: Police now searching for body

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 21:10

Police expect to resume the search for a missing kayaker on Lake Ellesmere tomorrow.

The kayaker, a 59-year-old man from Christchurch, was paddling out to check fishing nets when he got into difficulty on Saturday morning.

While no one was with him at the time, Police believe he has come out of his kayak, which has then been pushed away by the prevailing wind.

The kayak was located by search teams on the Kaitorete Spit later that day.

"Unfortunately, due to the amount of time that has passed, we are now searching for a body," Detective Brent Menzies says.

"While no formal searches were conducted today, we expect to undertake further aerial and water-based searches of the lake tomorrow.

"There have been a number of drowning-related deaths over the holiday period, and Police would like to remind everyone to be conscious of their safety and wear lifejackets when conducting any activities on the water."

Police are not yet in a position to release the man’s name.