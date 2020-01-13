Water incident in Oakura, New Plymouth

|
One person has died following a water-related incident at Oakura Beach, Oakura, New Plymouth.
Emergency services were advised around 8.25pm that a person had been pulled from the water in a critical condition.
Medical attention was administered, but the person died at the scene.
