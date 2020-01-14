Muslim convention holds key to unity in the time of emerging divisions - AMJNZ

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 08:24

Hundreds of Kiwi Muslims will gather at the Baitul Muqeet Mosque in South Auckland for the first Annual Convention since the Christchurch Mosque attacks last year.

The 31st Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is aiming to highlight the solutions to emerging divisions in a special session for guests on Saturday 18th January 2020 entitled, ‘United in Compassion.’

The Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad has stated: "…as a result of recent terrorist attacks and widespread immigration to the West, there has also been a dangerous rise in nationalism in many Western countries, evoking fears of the dark days of the past. It is particularly disturbing that far-right groups have become increasingly vocal, and have seen their membership rise and have even made political gains. They too are extremists, who seek to poison Western society, by inciting the masses against those who have a different colour of skin or who hold different beliefs."

The National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand, Mr Bashir Khan, said: "Recent events have highlighted the rise of fringe movements in New Zealand and across the world. Therefore, there is a growing need to address the root cause of these problems. The unity and compassion displayed by the New Zealand public after the horrific Christchurch Mosque attacks is a great way to counter the increasing hatred; however, we still need to work towards solutions to prevent the rise of extremism."

"Our motto of ‘Love for All Hatred For None’ encapsulates the solution to the problem. There is an increasing need for unity through compassion. Religion and faith have a very important role to play in how we tackle the increasing misunderstandings and divisions in society. The two-day convention hopes to enlighten the attendees on the importance of faith in these challenging times."

The guest session, commencing on Saturday morning at 11am, provides an open invitation to people of different faiths and backgrounds, ranging from dignitaries, MPs, faith leaders and all members of the public. The Community has extended a warm invitation to the Chief Guest, Wally Mitchell, the District Operations Manager - Canterbury St John, whose team made remarkable efforts following the Christchurch Mosque Attacks and expects to hear of his experiences. Likewise, St John Psychologist, Adele Saunders will be speaking on the staff and welfare perspective.

Imam Mustenser Qamar will be highlighting the solution to racism from the Islamic perspective. The keynote address will be delivered by Imam Abdul Quddus Arif, the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK, which will highlight the importance of compassion in the time of emerging divisions.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam.

Founded in 1889, the Community spans 213 countries with tens of millions of members. The New Zealand branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was established in 1987.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is the only Islamic organisation to believe that the long-awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. Ahmad claimed to be the metaphorical second coming of Jesus of Nazareth and the divine guide, whose advent was foretold by the

Prophet of Islam, Muhammad. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace. Ahmad’s advent has brought about an unprecedented era of Islamic revival and moderation. He divested Muslims of fanatical beliefs and practices by vigorously championing Islam’s true and essential teachings.