NCEA results released - NZQA

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 08:28

The 2019 NCEA results are now live on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website.

Around 140,000 students can now view their results through the Learner Login.

NZQA’s call centre will stay open until 8pm tonight. We have expanded our call centre with trained staff to ensure we can answer any queries students may have about their results, as well as a specialist team of experienced advisors to offer further guidance.

The call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz

Students unsure of their National Student Number (NSN) can contact our call centre. For privacy reasons, we can give results and NSNs only to the students concerned.

Students can log onto the online exam platform and view marked digital exams from 22 January, while printed exam papers will be returned to students from late January. For the first time, exam papers will be returned in recyclable paper envelopes, rather than being wrapped in plastic.

After receiving their marked papers, students have until 19 February to apply for a review or reconsideration.

There is no cost to request a review, while the fee for a reconsideration will be refunded if your reconsideration leads to a change in grades. Reconsideration fees can also now be waived if students meet financial assistance criteria.

Students who sat New Zealand Scholarship exams will be able to view their results online from 5 February and apply for a review or reconsideration until 6 March.

Statistics on national attainment will be made available on the NZQA website in April.