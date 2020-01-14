Update: Suspicious deaths, Castlepoint

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 10:41

Attribute to Field Crime Manager Inspector Dave Thornton:

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of two people near Castlepoint yesterday morning.

We can now confirm they were Jody Ratima, 48, and James Teddy, 54.

Post-mortem examinations will take place today in Wellington.

The scene examination is ongoing today.

A firearm has been located at the address and Police are not seeking any other weapons.