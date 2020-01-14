Sprinkler restrictions increased as Hamilton moves to Water Alert Level 2

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 13:19

The increasing summer heat and demand for water has led to Hamilton moving to Alert Level 2 on Tuesday 14 January.

Based on recent water use, Hamilton city is using 49% (25 million litres) more water than what is used in winter each day - equivalent to every single Hamilton resident having an extra 12-minute shower or using an additional bath full of water every day.

Hamilton’s move to Water Alert Level 2 will also affect residents in Tauwhare, Matangi and Gordonton, as these areas are also supplied by Hamilton’s water network. Residents in WaipÄ and other Waikato District Council areas have not yet moved to a water alert level.

Alert Level 2 requires sprinkler and watering systems to only be used on alternate days, meaning if your street number is even then you can use your outdoor water systems on an even day. However, if your street number is odd, then use is only permitted on odd days of the week. Sprinkler use must be limited to between 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm on your designated days, while hand-held hosing is still permitted at any time.

Hamilton City Council City Waters Manager Maire Porter says water is a precious resource and although it is perceived we have an abundance of water with the river running through our city, we face restrictions with how much is available to use.

"We have an obligation to ensure water taken from the river is used in a sustainable way."

"Hamilton city is only one of numerous users of the river and we are only allowed to take a certain amount from it each day," says Ms Porter.

"If everybody makes small changes to their daily routines, it can make a big impact on our water conservation. Simple ideas like shortening showers, not leaving the tap running while brushing your teeth, or washing your car on a patch of lawn that needs watering can actually save hundreds of litres per day - and all these individual savings really do add up."

Last summer, Hamilton reached Alert Level 2 on 29 January and continued on this alert until 6 April 2019.

If you have concerns about wasteful water use or water leaks, visit our Smart Water website and fill-in the water concern form.

