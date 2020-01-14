CCO directorships confirmed - Waitaki District Council

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 13:56

Waitaki District Council has confirmed directorship appointments for its Council Controlled Organisations (CCOs): Whitestone Contracting Limited (WCL), Waitaki District Health Services Limited (WDHSL), Åmarama Airfield Limited (OAL) and Tourism Waitaki Limited (TWL).

Mr Steve Grave has been reappointed to the Whitestone Contracting Limited Board for a second term of three years. Mr George Kelcher has been appointed as a new Director to the WCL Board, also for a term of three years. Mr Kelcher, who commenced in the role on 1 January, said he was looking forward to the challenge. "I’ve had a long association with the contracting industry over the last 45 years and with Whitestone Contracting since its inception in 1991. I hope to be able to make a positive contribution for the benefit of the community."

Mayor Gary Kircher was pleased with Mr Kelcher's appointment. "George is well respected in the community and in the industry, and brings another layer of local knowledge and experience to the board."

Mr Glenn Claridge has been reappointed to the Board of Omarama Airfield Limited for a second term of three years.

Mr Mike McElhinney and Mrs Janine Tulloch have both been reappointed to the Board of Tourism Waitaki Limited, each for a term of their second three year terms.

Dr Andrew Wilson has been reappointed to the Board of Waitaki District Health Services Limited for three years. The fifth WDHSL Board director position has been left unfilled, with Councillors instead agreeing to appoint Mr Keith Marshall as an Advisor to the board for one year in what Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher described as a time of change. "Given this period of change and consolidation for Oamaru Hospital, we have decided that the most effective course of action was to appoint someone who has a wealth of knowledge around change management and transitional processes. Mr Marshall also brings a pragmatic approach which will assist in building a better relationship between the hospital and its numerous stakeholders."

Chair of WDHS Paul Allison said, "Dr Andrew Wilson is well respected and his reappointment as a director will prove valuable as we continue to address the many challenges that the health sector provides. Keith Marshall has widespread experience with health and his appointment as an advisor to the Board is welcomed. He has held a number of executive and senior governance positions which include managing the nationwide establishment of District Health Boards that was N.Z.’s largest public sector reform in the past two decades and was also Deputy Chair of Pinnacle Group Ltd."