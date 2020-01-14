Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 14:19

Level two water restrictions remain in place for Kinloch as high demand for water continues in the settlement.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said the demand means there is still significant pressure on infrastructure.

"With the weather heating up, we’re seeing the demand for water continue at a very high rate - near the peak we saw at new year.

"That means we’re asking Kinloch residents and visitors to ensure they’ve turned all their sprinklers and fixed watering systems off. Handheld watering only please," he said.

"On a positive note, the demand on the wastewater network has reduced over the last week, so thank you to everyone who has reduced their household water use - whether through shorter showers or washing cycles.

"Every bit helps - it really is a community effort," he said.