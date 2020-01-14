Staircase and footpath works going on in Thames this month

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 15:00

Works start this week to repair a popular walkway in Thames.

Our contractor Broadspectrum is busy with staircase and footpath repair work connecting Karaka Road to Edward Street (112-114 Karaka Road through to 119-121 Edward Street Thames). Work is expected to take place between 15-31 January.

Please note that access through the staircase will be completely closed during this period. There will be noise during construction hours of 7:30am - 6pm, however, we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum.

We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.

If you have any questions email hollie.frater@broadspectrum.com or email customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz or 07 868 0200.