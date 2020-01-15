Public counter reopens at Rangiora station

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 06:45

Rangiora Police are excited to be reopening a public reception counter today.

The station was closed late last year after concerns were raised about the building during its refurbishment.

While some Police staff have been working from a temporary premises, there has until now been no capability for a public counter.

"We’re very pleased to be reinstating this service today at our temporary premises of 200 King Street," Canterbury Rural Area Prevention Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam says.

"Work to upgrade the High Street station to current earthquake standards is expected to take several more months."

"A direct dial phone remains on site and, as always, Police are contactable 24/7 by calling 111 in an emergency and 105 for all other non-emergency matters."

"I’d like to thank the public for their patience to date and we look forward to relocating back to High Street once the earthquake strengthening is complete."

The public counter will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.