Bus on fire in Wadestown, Wellington

Traffic management is in place in Wadestown, Wellington this morning after a bus caught fire at the intersection of Vautier Avenue and Cecil Road.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire just after 7am.
Everyone is off the bus and safe.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
