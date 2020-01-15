Young artists sought to create street art for Levin skate park - HDC

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 09:42

Horowhenua District Council is calling for talented young artists in the district to help brighten up Levin’s popular Paul Ireland Skate Park. New fences were recently put up at the park and Council wanted to use the opportunity to create a colourful and attractive environment for young people, says Council’s Community Development Advisor, Kim Stewart.

"We’re running a competition to find three vibrant ‘street art’ designs that fit well with the skate park," she said. "It’s a great way to make the park more inviting and involve young people in a community project, as well as supporting our future artists by giving them the opportunity to have their work displayed publicly."

The competition, Pimp Your Park, is open to artists between 16 and 30 years of age, and three successful designs will be chosen.

All designs submitted will be displayed in Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ between 13 February and 21 February, and members of the public will be able to vote for their three favourites. A panel of judges will then make the final decision on the winning designs, taking the public vote into account.

Artwork must be A1 in size and can be submitted digitally or in print. The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday 13 February.

For more information, terms and conditions, and instructions for submitting your design, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/pimpyourpark or email commdev@horowhenua.govt.nz