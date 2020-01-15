Wastewater pipeline construction work nearly finished - CODC

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 10:13

The construction of the main Clyde wastewater pipeline is close to completion, with work in Tarbert Street, Alexandra, expected to be finished this month.

The pipeline has recently been installed in the area outside St Gerard’s School where it has been linked up with a section of pipeline at the Otago Central Rail Trail car park.

Temporary chip-sealing work is underway on Tarbert Street between Fastnet and Killarney Street, where the pipeline has already been installed.

There is still final asphalt surfacing work to be done on Tarbert Street to fully reinstate the pipeline trench and restore the road surface to the standard required. This work is scheduled for the end of January.

Installing the pipeline through an urban area means there’s been more factors to consider and work around, including existing infrastructure, local businesses and traffic management.

"Our crews have really appreciated the community’s understanding and patience, particularly businesses and households along the route, as this work has been carried out," said CODC Capital Projects Programme Manager Patrick Keenan.

The wastewater pipeline will track further along Walton Street and under the Manuherekia River to the Alexandra wastewater treatment plant. Design and consent requirements are currently being evaluated for the Manuherekia River section and it’s not yet confirmed exactly when this last part of the pipeline will be completed.

"Construction is scheduled to begin on the first stage of the Clyde wastewater reticulation system in autumn and the new system is planned to be connected up in 2021. So, there’s time to consider our options for the best way to complete this more technically challenging last stretch of the pipeline to the Alexandra wastewater plant," Mr Keenan said.

"Following on from the community drop-in sessions we held late last year, over the coming months we’ll be sharing more information with the Clyde community about the next steps in the wastewater project."