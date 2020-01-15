Stolen pounamu recovered

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 11:05

Police have recovered the treasured pounamu carving that was stolen from inside the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa complex on Saturday 11 January.

A search warrant was executed today at an address in Christchurch where the pounamu was found.

We are speaking to a 34-year-old man in relation to the burglary.

Staff and visitors were absolutely devastated to find the pounamu had been taken and we are pleased to be able to return it to them and hold the person responsible.

We'd also like to thank the public for their assistance.