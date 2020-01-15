Gallagher Chiefs join Harcourts Waihi to donate to Australian bushfire relief

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 13:31

The Gallagher Chiefs will play the Blues this Friday, 17 January in their only pre-season match at Waihi Athletic Rugby Club.

Local Waihi company, Harcourts Gold Star Real Estate Waihi will be encouraging the teams to cross the try line as often as possible. For every try scored during the match, Harcourts Gold Star Real Estate Waihi will donate $100 to the Australian bushfire relief efforts. The Chiefs Rugby Club will also match this.

Harcourts Gold Star Real Estate Waihi General Manager Greg Sheppard said: "The highly anticipated game gives us a good opportunity to support the communities tragically involved in the Australian bushfires. We’re looking forward to seeing tries being scored so we, alongside the Gallagher Chiefs, will donate a combined $200 for every try scored during the match."

Sheppard said the community are excited for the pre-season match to kick-off at Waihi Athletic Rugby Club.

"Our community is excited to see the Gallagher Chiefs start their season off in Waihi and we are looking forward to watching an entertaining game. I’m sure the town and surrounding areas will be buzzing with the game being played here."

It will be first time the Gallagher Chiefs have held a pre-season fixture in Waihi and the first run of the season under Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland. The match will kick off at 3.00pm. Tickets are selling fast with prices at $10 for adults, $5 for children under 14 years and free for children under 5 years. To purchase tickets head only to: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets.

The Gallagher Chiefs will kick off their Investec Super Rugby season against the Blues at Eden Park on Friday 31 January. They will return home in round two to play the Crusaders in their first home game of the season at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday 8 February.