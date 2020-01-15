Finally some rain for the bushfires and drought regions - WeatherWatch

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 13:46

Rain clouds are building around the Australian bushfires and drought zones for Thursday, Friday and possibly the weekend too.

As high pressure dominates New Zealand bringing mainly dry weather there, the same high is bringing a humid north to north east flow into eastern Australia. It's this humid air flow which is likely to generate downpours then more widespread rain for a time.

It looks to be best chance of rain in a number of months for the area but this set up doesn't bring significant relief to all affected areas, some may only have a few showers or drizzle patches which won't amount to a lot. Others may get 50mm+ in more localised areas.