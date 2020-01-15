Auckland Lotto player wins $1million

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 20:55

A lucky Auckland player will be popping the Champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Mangere East in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Tuakau, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Tuakau Food Market in Tuakau.

Last year, 702 lives were saved thanks to over 4,900 amazing volunteer Surf Lifeguards around the country. Every time you play a Lotto NZ game you’re a Kiwi helping save the lives other Kiwis by supporting amazing organisations like Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.