Boating incident in Manukau Heads

One person has died following a boating incident at Manukau Heads, Auckland, this evening.
Police were alerted around 9.05pm.
Initial indications suggest the boat overturned.
Sadly one person died at the scene.
Two others were transported to Middlemore Hospital with minor injuries.
Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
