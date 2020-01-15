Serious crash in Desert Road, Waiouru

|
The Desert Road (SH1) is blocked following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian this evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10pm.
The pedestrian has been injured and a helicopter is responding.
The road is expected to be closed for the night.
