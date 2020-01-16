Communities and Councils recognised for their Welcoming Communities efforts

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 14:43

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is congratulating 10 local councils and their communities for their success in the Welcoming Communities programme.

These councils and communities are the first in New Zealand to be accredited as Committed Welcoming Communities:

Tauranga City Council

Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Whanganui District Council

Palmerston North City Council

Ashburton District Council

Selwyn District Council

Gore District Council

Invercargill City Council

Southland District Council

Environment Southland

Accreditation recognises that the councils and their communities’ value newcomers, and are committed to building welcoming and inclusive communities. It also gives them access to further funding, support and advice to continue their Welcoming Communities work.

Fiona Whiteridge, Immigration New Zealand’s General Manager of Refugee and Migrant Services, says the recognition is well deserved. She commends the communities for their efforts and the crucial role they’ve played in the programme’s design since they first joined it back in 2017.

"They have taken active steps and shown a commitment to creating an inclusive environment where all residents can thrive and belong. We’re delighted to accredit them as Committed Welcoming Communities, and Immigration New Zealand looks forward to further supporting their work."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall says they’re pleased to be a participating council in the Welcoming Communities programme.

"Our new arrivals from overseas enrich our community with new perspectives and culture. I appreciate this wonderful diversity every time we gather for one of our regular citizenship ceremonies."

Meanwhile, the Welcoming Communities programme will be extended to other councils and communities around the country over the next four years.