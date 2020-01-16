Communities and Councils recognised for their Welcoming Communities efforts

|
[ login or create an account ]
Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is congratulating 10 local councils and their communities for their success in the Welcoming Communities programme.
These councils and communities are the first in New Zealand to be accredited as Committed Welcoming Communities:
Tauranga City Council
Western Bay of Plenty District Council
Whanganui District Council
Palmerston North City Council
Ashburton District Council
Selwyn District Council
Gore District Council
Invercargill City Council
Southland District Council
Environment Southland
Accreditation recognises that the councils and their communities’ value newcomers, and are committed to building welcoming and inclusive communities. It also gives them access to further funding, support and advice to continue their Welcoming Communities work.
Fiona Whiteridge, Immigration New Zealand’s General Manager of Refugee and Migrant Services, says the recognition is well deserved. She commends the communities for their efforts and the crucial role they’ve played in the programme’s design since they first joined it back in 2017.
"They have taken active steps and shown a commitment to creating an inclusive environment where all residents can thrive and belong. We’re delighted to accredit them as Committed Welcoming Communities, and Immigration New Zealand looks forward to further supporting their work."
Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall says they’re pleased to be a participating council in the Welcoming Communities programme.
"Our new arrivals from overseas enrich our community with new perspectives and culture. I appreciate this wonderful diversity every time we gather for one of our regular citizenship ceremonies."
Meanwhile, the Welcoming Communities programme will be extended to other councils and communities around the country over the next four years.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice