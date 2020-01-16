Body located in search for missing kayaker in Lake Ellesmere - NZ Police

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 17:50

Police searching for the missing kayaker on Lake Ellesmere have located a body about 2pm this afternoon.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body to be that of 59-year-old Louis Solofua, of Christchurch.

Police would like to thank those involved in the search, including the North Canterbury Coastguard.

Local iwi Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga performed a karakia at the site this afternoon and a rahui has been put in place between Greenpark Huts and the Kaitorete Spit.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Solofua’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.