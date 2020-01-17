Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Children’s Commissioner Report confirms racist discrimination - Raukawa-Tait

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 10:20

The Chair of WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says the report by Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Beecroft confirms the need for the independent MÄori-led inquiry into Oranga Tamariki - due for release next month.

The Children’s Commissioner released his report yesterday which further evidenced a systemic failure within Oranga Tamariki - especially towards MÄori.

Raukawa-Tait says the MÄori-led report - commissioned by the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency and led by MÄori academics and leadership will contain shocking and distressing stories from whÄnau who have been abused by Oranga Tamariki.

"Judge Beecroft’s findings while revealing, are not new to those of us who work in the WhÄnau Ora space," Raukawa-Tait says.

"It is very distressing for young MÄori mums who are being targeted even before giving birth. That is wrong on so many levels."

Oranga Tamariki’s data showed that 6,429 children were currently in care with MÄori babies five times the rate of non-MÄori to be taken into State care.

The unfettered power of the ‘Report of Concern’ (ROC) welded against whÄnau MÄori to trigger intervention was another alarming factor Raukawa-Tait says.

"We received many stories from whÄnau detailing that a report of concern was made against them without justification."

Raukawa-Tait says the big question still not known is why this has happened and continues to happen?

"The process that enables Oranga Tamariki to target MÄori Mums when they are at their most vulnerable must stop immediately".

The full report of the MÄori review will be released on February 4.

