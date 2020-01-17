Children’s Commissioner Report confirms racist discrimination - Raukawa-Tait

|
The Chair of WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says the report by Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Beecroft confirms the need for the independent MÄori-led inquiry into Oranga Tamariki - due for release next month.
The Children’s Commissioner released his report yesterday which further evidenced a systemic failure within Oranga Tamariki - especially towards MÄori.
Raukawa-Tait says the MÄori-led report - commissioned by the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency and led by MÄori academics and leadership will contain shocking and distressing stories from whÄnau who have been abused by Oranga Tamariki.
"Judge Beecroft’s findings while revealing, are not new to those of us who work in the WhÄnau Ora space," Raukawa-Tait says.
"It is very distressing for young MÄori mums who are being targeted even before giving birth. That is wrong on so many levels."
Oranga Tamariki’s data showed that 6,429 children were currently in care with MÄori babies five times the rate of non-MÄori to be taken into State care.
The unfettered power of the ‘Report of Concern’ (ROC) welded against whÄnau MÄori to trigger intervention was another alarming factor Raukawa-Tait says.
"We received many stories from whÄnau detailing that a report of concern was made against them without justification."
Raukawa-Tait says the big question still not known is why this has happened and continues to happen?
"The process that enables Oranga Tamariki to target MÄori Mums when they are at their most vulnerable must stop immediately".
The full report of the MÄori review will be released on February 4.
