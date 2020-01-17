Palmerston North bus routes affected by upgrades around The Square - Horizons Council

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 12:58

Horizons Regional Council’s Palmerston North bus network will be affected by a five month full road closure in The Square between the Coffee Club on Main Street and the Cooperative Bank from 27 January 2020 until July 2020 Horizons transport manager Phil Hindrup says that as a result of Palmerston North City Council’s Streets for People project, nine bus services will be rerouted and bus stops in two locations will be removed during the construction period.

"We are working with Tranzit to reroute the affected bus routes which includes some urban, Summerhill, Massey University and IPU services," says Mr Hindrup. "The intent is to minimise the disruption to people’s daily commutes, however we will need to close the bus stops at 50 and 57 Fitzherbert Ave outside the back of Kmart and outside Toyworld, and the bus stops at 321 and 332 Church Street. This is because the buses will not be travelling pass these stops while the works are ongoing. "The Fitzherbert Ave stops are particularly busy and we therefore encourage passengers to use the stops at 117 and 136 Fitzherbert Avenue as alternative stops during this period."

The routes affected by the road works are: 1 Awapuni

2 Rugby

9 Rangiora 10 Brightwater

12 Massey

12b Massey

14 IPU

15 Hokowhitu Campus

33 Summerhill

Mr Hindrup says that other bus services remain unchanged.

Further information on bus services and timetables for can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/bus-routes-transport