SH1 Putaruru night works to begin Sunday

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 13:58

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises overnight road repair and reseal works will get underway on State Highway 1 at Putaruru from Sunday.

The works are located between Sholson Street and just south of Bridge Street and will take place between 6pm and 5am.

The road will be down to one lane under Stop/Go traffic management and a temporary 30km/h speed limit in place while work is underway overnight. During the day the road will typically operate under a 50km/h temporary speed limit, as long as the surface is suitable. Temporary ramps will also be in place as there will be bumps in the new road surface until the final surfacing has been completed.

The works are expected to take five nights to complete.

Acting Waikato Systems Manager Rob Campbell encourages motorists to drive carefully and stick to the temporary speed limit to keep themselves, road workers and other road users safe.

"These summer works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate it can be frustrating for road users and local residents, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

