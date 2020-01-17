Total watering ban in some areas retained for the weekend - council

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 14:30

While water-use demand has dropped a bit, supplies are still running low in Coromandel Town, Whitianga and Hahei - which remain on a Total Watering Ban.

A Total Watering Ban means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Supplies in other towns have recovered enough for restrictions to be eased somewhat.

These are the water restrictions currently in place until further notice:

Coromandel Town - Total Watering Ban

Matarangi - Alternate Days

Whitianga - Total Watering Ban

Hahei - Total Watering Ban

Tairua - Conserve Water

Pauanui - Conserve Water

Whangamata - Alternate Days

Onemana - Conserve Water

Thames - No Restrictions

Thames Valley - the year-round, permanent Total Watering Ban remains in place

We'll keep monitoring water use in our nine urban and two rural water supply schemes regularly and reviewing our water restrictions daily. Any changes are posted on our website, email newsletters and our Thames-Coromandel District Council Facebook page.

Please report water wastage and water leaks to Customer Service on 07 868 0200.

Residents and visitors are asked to comply with the water restrictions for the good of the community.

Top 5 smart water conservation tips

Wait until you can do full loads before you wash dishes or use the washing machine.

Don’t run the water when brushing your teeth.

For cool drinking water, fill a jug and keep it in the fridge. Running water to cool it down can waste 10 litres a minute.

For lawns, apply the ‘step test’ - if grass springs back after you walk on it, it doesn’t need watering.

If your toilet has a dual-flush button, use the half flush.

Go to our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/wate r for more information on water conservation and water use restrictions.

What do the different water restrictions mean?

There are four levels of control / restriction utilised by Council to manage water supply:

Total watering ban: Savings are required immediately. All use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Sprinkler Ban: A total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Alternate Days: The water supply is under pressure. Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Conserve Water: Residents and holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

No Restrictions: No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless of official restrictions.