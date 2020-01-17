SH74 QEII Drive to have delays next week due to road works

|
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect minor delays on State Highway 74 QEII Drive from Monday January 20th due to roadworks.
A 30km/h speed restriction and shoulder closures will be in place between Burwood Road and Marshlands Road.
The work is expected to be finished by the end of the month.
