Further appeal for information in Christchurch homicide investigation

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 16:55

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of Bella Te Pania are again appealing for the public's help.

Bella, 34, was found critically injured on Orchard Road on Tuesday 31 December 2019 and died a short time later.

While a man has been charged with her murder, Police still need to locate several items which are important the investigation.

They are a blue lanyard with a single car key with either an elephant or butterfly keyring, a black Huawei Y6 cellphone with a cracked screen (identical to the attached picture) and a black Samsung Galaxy J4 cell phone (identical to the attached picture) and a small black bag with a shoulder strap.

We ask Bryndwr residents to check their front verges and gardens for these items.

Police are also interested in viewing any home or business CCTV footage from Bryndwr residents that would have recorded the footpath, road or verges in front of your property between 5:30am and 6:30am on Tuesday 31 December 2019.

We also ask anyone living on Tram Road between the Christchurch Motorway and Oxford Road that has any footage that would have recorded the road between 6.30am and 6.50am on Tuesday 31 December 2019 to contact Police.

Anyone who locates any of these items or is able to assist Police by supplying video footage is asked to contact Police immediately on 105 quoting file number 191231/9680.