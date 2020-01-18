Cyclone Tino aiming for Tonga, will churn up some NZ beaches - WeatherWatch

Saturday, 18 January, 2020 - 06:14

Tropical Cyclone Tino is now a Category 2 storm as it moves away from Fiji and directly towards Tonga today. It will be north east of NZ by Monday as an ex-cyclone.

There is currently no direct threat to New Zealand but WeatherWatch.co.nz says offshore storms will make some eastern beaches more dangerous in the North Island, especially around Monday and Tuesday and it's important to highlight the increased risk at some of beaches as the weather above may be sunny and pleasant.

FIJI - FRIDAY (TODAY):

Cyclone Tino's centred skirted just east around Vanua Levu overnight and mostly staying out at sea helped it strengthen to a Category 2 storm.

Weather conditions improve in Fiji Saturday morning with Tino short lived as it quickly tracks south towards Tonga.

TONGA - SATURDAY:

Cyclone Tino is now moving in quickly from the north as of Saturday morning. The centre of the storm will be very close to Tonga by 6pm tonight and latest modelling suggests a direct hit from the centre is possible as a Category 2 tropical cyclone - or it will brush the island incredibly closely.

Torrential rain, damaging winds and dangerous seas can be expected across Saturday and tonight.

The good news is that it will be gone and clearing by Sunday morning. Perhaps a bit windy still but easing.

NEW ZEALAND (OFFSHORE FROM SUNDAY PM TO NEXT WEDNESDAY):

Tino will become an ex-tropical cyclone this weekend as it moves far enough south from warm waters. WeatherWatch.co.nz expects the remnants of Tino to really grow and intensify well to NZ's east into a much larger extra tropical low.

This storm is a long way offshore and shouldn't affect NZ's weather at this stage - but the big size and close nature means it's worthy of WeatherWatch.co.nz issuing alerts for eastern beaches of the North Island with Monday and especially Tuesday the highest risk for more dangerous conditions in the water. Swells over 4 metres may be generated around some parts.

Weather on land will likely be hot, sunny and settled in many places, masking the offshore dangers bringing random large waves and stronger than normal rips and currents.

If the storm stays as far east as map shows then NZ beaches will be brushed by larger waves and stronger rips for a few days. If it moves closer beach erosion can be expected. If it moves further out to the east it will minimise swells and wave heights in the North Island's eastern beaches. Either way, Monday and Tuesday appear to pose higher risk of eastern beaches being more dangerous...

- WeatherWatch.co.nz