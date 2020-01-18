Firearms incident in Ruatoria

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to a firearms incident on McClutchie Road, Ruatoria, which was reported around 9.20am.
McClutchie Road is closed to through traffic and residents in the area are advised to stay indoors.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are working to understand the circumstances of the incident.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice